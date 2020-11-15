Sawtooth Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 8,667 Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,667 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Zillow Group by 2,295.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter worth $66,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter worth $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

ZG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on Zillow Group from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on Zillow Group from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Zillow Group from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Zillow Group from $75.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Zillow Group from $80.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.04.

NASDAQ:ZG opened at $107.97 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.65 and a 1-year high of $120.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.91. The company has a current ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.09 and a beta of 1.31.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $656.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.25 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

