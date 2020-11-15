Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $886,000 Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,311 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,610,000 after acquiring an additional 69,373 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 443.0% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 505 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.64, for a total value of $5,782,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 781,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,396,828.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 23,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $2,618,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 269,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,613,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,493 shares of company stock worth $14,945,960 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CDNS shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.09.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $115.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.11. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.39 and a twelve month high of $127.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.95.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The software maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. The firm had revenue of $667.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

