Sawtooth Solutions LLC Decreases Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 45,736 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $287,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 23,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $523,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 223,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 65,778 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.60% of the company’s stock.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

In other news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 2,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total transaction of $39,086.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AGNC opened at $14.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.56. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $19.65. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.97.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.24. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 17.91% and a positive return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $302.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 153.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a nov 20 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

AGNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.25 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. AGNC Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.92.

AGNC Investment Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

See Also: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.