Sawtooth Solutions LLC Decreases Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,410 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 152.6% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 575.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.47.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $122.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $52.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.20. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $79.41 and a one year high of $161.79.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.27. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

