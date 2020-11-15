Sawtooth Solutions LLC Purchases New Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FBHS. FMR LLC grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,628,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $551,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,510 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 191.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,513,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,884,000 after acquiring an additional 994,314 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,036,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 2nd quarter worth about $24,569,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,122,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,091,000 after acquiring an additional 376,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.28.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 108,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $8,678,722.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FBHS opened at $83.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.33. The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.78. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.90 and a 12-month high of $92.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, September 21st that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.