BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Purchased by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 34.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,616 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,111 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 5.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 225,929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,752,000 after purchasing an additional 12,458 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 6.8% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 34,413 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 18.4% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,563,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,557,000 after purchasing an additional 242,954 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the third quarter worth $671,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the third quarter worth $244,000.

A number of research firms have commented on BWA. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp cut their target price on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Barclays cut BorgWarner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. BorgWarner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

In related news, VP Craig Aaron sold 4,572 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $194,995.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,913.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $37.66 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.81.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

