Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Position Boosted by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,134 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,613 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Northern Trust by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,481,954 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,545,700,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501,094 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 387.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 857,179 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $68,008,000 after buying an additional 681,158 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,251,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $178,619,000 after buying an additional 662,049 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,353,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 581,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,109,000 after buying an additional 302,371 shares during the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NTRS shares. TheStreet upgraded Northern Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Northern Trust from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Northern Trust from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.84.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $90.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.66. The company has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $60.67 and a 12 month high of $110.48.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.23%.

In other news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 7,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total transaction of $589,856.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 29,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $2,625,317.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.