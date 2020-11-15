Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $984,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 59.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,752 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC owned 0.10% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 400.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after buying an additional 14,953 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 117.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 20,755 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 758.6% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 26,696 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the second quarter worth $1,043,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYG opened at $136.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.51 and its 200-day moving average is $122.52. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 52 week low of $86.42 and a 52 week high of $156.97.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

