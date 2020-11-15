Sawtooth Solutions LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,287 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,295 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,638,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,823,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Amdocs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Amdocs from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

DOX opened at $64.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.67. Amdocs Limited has a 52 week low of $44.05 and a 52 week high of $77.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.19%.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, media industry, and other service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE, a line of services, including offer end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, data and intelligence, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that address various service provider business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

