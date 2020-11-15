Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $995,000 Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,289 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 4,729 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth $33,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth $35,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 393.2% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,233 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 498.2% during the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,627 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.62 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.42.

NYSE:COP opened at $35.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.51 and a 200-day moving average of $38.31. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $67.13.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 16th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 47.91%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

