DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Bought by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 36.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 22.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,953,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960,349 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,674,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,662,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,558,000 after purchasing an additional 38,865 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 29.1% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,846,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,027,000 after purchasing an additional 415,974 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 2.4% in the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,498,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,997,000 after purchasing an additional 35,397 shares during the period. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOCU opened at $205.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $220.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $38.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.04 and a beta of 0.94. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $64.88 and a one year high of $290.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.38. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 28.28% and a negative net margin of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $342.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.98, for a total value of $1,059,900.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 75,573 shares in the company, valued at $16,019,964.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 49,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.78, for a total value of $9,454,562.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 166,093 shares in the company, valued at $31,853,315.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,898 shares of company stock worth $21,204,644 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded DocuSign from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded DocuSign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Wedbush lifted their price target on DocuSign from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on DocuSign from $200.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.71.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

