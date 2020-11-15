Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Acquired by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1,347.4% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Jacobs Engineering Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Jacobs Engineering Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $103.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.29 and a 52-week high of $106.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.09. The company has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.05%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, India, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments.

