Sawtooth Solutions LLC Buys 20,925 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 47.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,593 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,925 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,179 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 115.2% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 32.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EPD opened at $18.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.76. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $29.22.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.62%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

In related news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.03 per share, for a total transaction of $170,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,958,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,350,819.71. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $345,300 in the last three months. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EPD shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

