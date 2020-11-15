Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Acquired by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 31.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 1,029.2% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 41.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 214.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 20.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $125.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.28. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.66 and a 52 week high of $139.50. The company has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $715.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.07 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 39.20%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NDAQ shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Argus downgraded Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer started coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Nasdaq from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nasdaq has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.77.

In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total transaction of $200,646.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total value of $397,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,219 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,244.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,040 shares of company stock worth $800,467 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

