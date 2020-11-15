Sawtooth Solutions LLC Reduces Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,630 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 182.8% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 6.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 22.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 4,226 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 891.9% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 32,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 29,219 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at $7,643,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 1,020,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total value of $989,518.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 0 shares of company stock valued at $0 and sold 1,020,298 shares valued at $998,009. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $56.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.11. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $57.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $11.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MS. Royal Bank of Canada set a $55.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.59.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

