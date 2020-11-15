Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Bought by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,806 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,512,124 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,074,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,223 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,180,533 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $558,406,000 after acquiring an additional 577,841 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,465,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $432,815,000 after acquiring an additional 403,202 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,759,703 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $308,951,000 after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,249,293 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $219,340,000 after acquiring an additional 35,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

NYSE NSC opened at $239.26 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.62 and a fifty-two week high of $243.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $216.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $65.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.42.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. On average, equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Argus raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.00.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total transaction of $292,988.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,011 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,232.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Featured Article: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.