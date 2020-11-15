Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,874 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 969 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 2.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,484 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,360 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 3.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,358 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

NUAN opened at $34.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.98, a PEG ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.02. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.51 and a twelve month high of $36.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.72.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NUAN. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.57.

In other Nuance Communications news, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 44,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $1,496,461.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 768,832 shares in the company, valued at $25,986,521.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Arthur G. Giterman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $121,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 92,023 shares in the company, valued at $2,783,695.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 85,776 shares of company stock worth $2,863,484. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It offers customers high accuracy in automated speech recognition, natural language understanding capabilities, dialog and information management, biometric speaker authentication, text-to-speech, and domain knowledge along with professional services and implementation support.

