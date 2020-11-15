Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Acquired by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 159.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,914 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 46,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 24,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $54.48 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $44.00 and a 1-year high of $55.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.13.

