Prospera Financial Services Inc Makes New Investment in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC raised its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 3,325.0% in the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 6,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $261,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJI stock opened at $23.42 on Friday. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $18.24 and a one year high of $33.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.09 and its 200 day moving average is $23.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.46.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.17. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $261.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. South Jersey Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of South Jersey Industries from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of South Jersey Industries from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.86.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

