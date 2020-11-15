Prospera Financial Services Inc Takes Position in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $123,000.

Shares of SAGE stock opened at $79.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.37 and its 200-day moving average is $50.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 2.45. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.01 and a 52-week high of $155.33.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,869.15% and a negative return on equity of 64.54%. Sage Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.48) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAGE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.48.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epileptiform disorders and Parkinson's diseases.

