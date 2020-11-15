Prospera Financial Services Inc Takes Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 1,316.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 168.7% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of The Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

The Williams Companies stock opened at $20.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.20, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $24.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.80.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 161.62%.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

