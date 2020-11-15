Prospera Financial Services Inc Makes New Investment in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 555 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter worth about $257,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 12.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 180.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 16,481 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 451.7% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 93,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,806,000 after purchasing an additional 76,489 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 52.0% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 7,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total value of $285,600.00. Also, SVP John Kuhlow sold 2,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.09, for a total transaction of $383,426.33. Insiders have sold a total of 33,177 shares of company stock valued at $4,677,942 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JBHT shares. 140166 upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $148.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $143.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.39.

JBHT stock opened at $129.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.29 and a fifty-two week high of $144.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.01.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.08). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.09%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

