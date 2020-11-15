Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 1,144 Shares of GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 823,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,048,000 after buying an additional 69,968 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 583.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 514,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,177,000 after buying an additional 439,523 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 372,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,715,000 after buying an additional 119,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG raised its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 349,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,899,000 after buying an additional 98,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GWPH opened at $118.80 on Friday. GW Pharmaceuticals plc has a twelve month low of $67.98 and a twelve month high of $141.98. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.07 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.84. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.27. GW Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $137.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GW Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GWPH. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $183.00 target price (up from $166.00) on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.69.

In related news, CEO Justin D. Gover sold 7,200 shares of GW Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,653 shares in the company, valued at $4,596,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Volker Knappertz sold 6,000 shares of GW Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 405,060 shares of company stock valued at $3,552,464. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

GW Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

