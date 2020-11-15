Prospera Financial Services Inc Makes New $70,000 Investment in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,043 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,516 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,521 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel George Kevin Cunningham sold 54,230 shares of Cabot Oil & Gas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $1,014,643.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 52,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,106.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on COG shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cabot Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.58.

COG stock opened at $17.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23 and a beta of 0.23. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 52-week low of $13.06 and a 52-week high of $22.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $291.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.69%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

