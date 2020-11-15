Prospera Financial Services Inc Invests $71,000 in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,497,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,308,000 after buying an additional 338,370 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,853,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 972,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,934,000 after buying an additional 434,662 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 821,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,299,000 after buying an additional 21,112 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 773,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,895,000 after buying an additional 388,050 shares during the period. 60.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Wilhelmsen A. S. A sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total transaction of $38,202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,887,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,266,228,274.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $88,704,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,887.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays raised Royal Caribbean Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

NYSE RCL opened at $70.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Royal Caribbean Group has a twelve month low of $19.25 and a twelve month high of $135.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.66.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($5.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.92) by ($0.70). The business had revenue of ($33.69) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 101.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -17.25 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Group Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.