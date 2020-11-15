Prospera Financial Services Inc Makes New $71,000 Investment in Li Auto Inc. (NYSE:LI)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NYSE:LI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new stake in Li Auto during the 3rd quarter worth $1,553,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto in the 3rd quarter valued at $598,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000.
LI opened at $31.20 on Friday. Li Auto Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.31 and a 12 month high of $40.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.05.
Li Auto Company Profile
Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and cutting-edge smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.
