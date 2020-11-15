Prospera Financial Services Inc Makes New $71,000 Investment in Li Auto Inc. (NYSE:LI)

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NYSE:LI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new stake in Li Auto during the 3rd quarter worth $1,553,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto in the 3rd quarter valued at $598,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000.

LI opened at $31.20 on Friday. Li Auto Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.31 and a 12 month high of $40.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.05.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Sunday, August 23rd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, 86 Research initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and cutting-edge smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

See Also: What are no-load funds?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Li Auto (NYSE:LI)

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Prospera Financial Services Inc Makes New Investment in South Jersey Industries, Inc.
Prospera Financial Services Inc Makes New Investment in South Jersey Industries, Inc.
Prospera Financial Services Inc Takes Position in Sage Therapeutics, Inc.
Prospera Financial Services Inc Takes Position in Sage Therapeutics, Inc.
Prospera Financial Services Inc Takes Position in The Williams Companies, Inc.
Prospera Financial Services Inc Takes Position in The Williams Companies, Inc.
Prospera Financial Services Inc Makes New Investment in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.
Prospera Financial Services Inc Makes New Investment in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.
Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 1,144 Shares of GW Pharmaceuticals plc
Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 1,144 Shares of GW Pharmaceuticals plc
Prospera Financial Services Inc Makes New $70,000 Investment in Cabot Oil & Gas Co.
Prospera Financial Services Inc Makes New $70,000 Investment in Cabot Oil & Gas Co.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report