Prospera Financial Services Inc Invests $71,000 in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 71.5% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 164.6% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Corteva in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its position in Corteva by 133.3% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $36.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.58. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.38 and a 1-year high of $36.90.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Corteva from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Corteva from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Corteva from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.30.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

