Prospera Financial Services Inc Makes New $73,000 Investment in Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KRTX. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. 71.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KRTX opened at $96.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.84 and a beta of 2.63. Karuna Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $16.80 and a 12 month high of $152.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.14.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.11. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, Director Heather Preston purchased 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.36 per share, with a total value of $25,326.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,688. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total transaction of $377,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,869,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,400,215 shares of company stock worth $107,959,617 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

KRTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.09.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric disorders and pain. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, Alzheimer's, and pain, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

