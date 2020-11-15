408 Shares in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 408 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 287 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 352 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 201 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ODFL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $133.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.25.

ODFL opened at $202.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $194.71 and a 200-day moving average of $180.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.47, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.80 and a 12-month high of $213.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 11.74%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

