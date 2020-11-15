Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires New Stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FR shares. TD Securities upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.11.

Shares of FR opened at $42.83 on Friday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.89 and a 52 week high of $46.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.18). First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 46.84% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $116.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 57.47%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

