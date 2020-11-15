1,200 Shares in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FDIS stock opened at $64.38 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 12-month low of $31.21 and a 12-month high of $67.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.79.

