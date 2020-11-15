Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,571 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,970,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,522,000 after purchasing an additional 160,438 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 23.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 279,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 53,409 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 163,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth $1,929,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 152.5% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 127,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 76,905 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ PEY opened at $16.58 on Friday. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.97 and a fifty-two week high of $19.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.08 and a 200-day moving average of $14.66.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 20th were issued a $0.061 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. This is a boost from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 19th.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

