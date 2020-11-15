Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires New Position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 902 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in XPO Logistics by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,622,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $357,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,711 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its position in XPO Logistics by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,178,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,536,000 after purchasing an additional 731,135 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in XPO Logistics by 763.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,010,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,033,000 after purchasing an additional 893,113 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in XPO Logistics by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 990,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,488,000 after purchasing an additional 23,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in XPO Logistics by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 739,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,128,000 after purchasing an additional 73,816 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Truist upped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $92.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. XPO Logistics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.79.

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $104.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.45. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.47 and a twelve month high of $105.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 127.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.46. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPO Logistics Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Poland, Romania, Italy, Portugal, Slovakia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

