836 Shares in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 134,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,277,000 after purchasing an additional 45,879 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 190,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,226,000 after purchasing an additional 26,567 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 216,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,896,000 after purchasing an additional 23,041 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 307.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 18,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 95.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 36,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 17,958 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWC opened at $103.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.14. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $55.02 and a 1 year high of $103.95.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

