Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys Shares of 668 Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 180.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 2,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total transaction of $331,926.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,942.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMC opened at $113.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.33 and a 1 year high of $120.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.67. The firm has a market cap of $57.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.86.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.91%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.67.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

