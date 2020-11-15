JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,052 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,263,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318,927 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,924,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,472,000 after buying an additional 1,833,660 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4,972,133.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,867,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,241,000 after buying an additional 5,867,118 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 27.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,262,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,960,000 after buying an additional 1,135,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,389,000.

Shares of BATS JPST opened at $50.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.71.

