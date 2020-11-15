Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 55,627 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 97.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,670 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 55,627 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Comcast were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Comcast by 89.5% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 41,467,038 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,581,552,000 after buying an additional 19,581,216 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 8.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,925,320 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,131,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651,445 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 59.3% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 28,523,676 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,111,853,000 after purchasing an additional 10,620,893 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,876,660 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,086,634,000 after purchasing an additional 125,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,491,973 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $720,817,000 after purchasing an additional 321,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $49.00 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $49.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.15.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Comcast from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Barclays raised their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.90.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

