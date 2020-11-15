Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 55,627 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 97.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,670 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 55,627 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Comcast were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Comcast by 89.5% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 41,467,038 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,581,552,000 after buying an additional 19,581,216 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 8.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,925,320 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,131,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651,445 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 59.3% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 28,523,676 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,111,853,000 after purchasing an additional 10,620,893 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,876,660 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,086,634,000 after purchasing an additional 125,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,491,973 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $720,817,000 after purchasing an additional 321,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $49.00 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $49.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.15.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Comcast from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Barclays raised their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.90.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Sawtooth Solutions LLC Trims Stock Position in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc.
Sawtooth Solutions LLC Trims Stock Position in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc.
CDW Co. Stake Raised by Sawtooth Solutions LLC
CDW Co. Stake Raised by Sawtooth Solutions LLC
Sawtooth Solutions LLC Sells 573 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF
Sawtooth Solutions LLC Sells 573 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF
Sawtooth Solutions LLC Trims Stock Position in Enbridge Inc.
Sawtooth Solutions LLC Trims Stock Position in Enbridge Inc.
Sawtooth Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 8,667 Zillow Group, Inc.
Sawtooth Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 8,667 Zillow Group, Inc.
Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $886,000 Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc.
Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $886,000 Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report