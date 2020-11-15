8,000 Shares in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) Bought by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Star Group in the first quarter worth $42,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Star Group in the second quarter worth $56,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Star Group in the third quarter worth $65,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Star Group by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,152 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Star Group during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Star Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st.

Star Group stock opened at $9.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $432.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Star Group, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $9.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.132 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th.

Star Group, L.P. operates as a home heating oil and propane distributor and services provider in the United States. It also installs, maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment, as well as offers plumbing services. As of September 30, 2019, the company sold home heating oil and propane to approximately 453,000 full service residential and commercial customers.

