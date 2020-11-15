Prospera Financial Services Inc Invests $78,000 in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2020

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,410 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,624,176 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,958,666,000 after acquiring an additional 11,133,114 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,872,584 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $152,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,074 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,762,964 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $123,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,345 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,586,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $66,980,000 after acquiring an additional 943,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 1,450.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 838,142 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,164,000 after acquiring an additional 784,096 shares in the last quarter. 75.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GLW. Zacks Investment Research cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Corning from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Argus upped their target price on Corning from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Corning from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, 140166 reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

In other news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 41,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $1,317,117.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,735.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 54,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total value of $1,783,154.99. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 131,614 shares of company stock valued at $4,296,225. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

GLW opened at $35.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a PE ratio of 179.15, a P/E/G ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.13. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $17.44 and a 52 week high of $37.08.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Corning (NYSE:GLW)

