Prospera Financial Services Inc Invests $78,000 in First Trust Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:FDIV)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:FDIV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned approximately 0.13% of First Trust Strategic Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Strategic Income ETF by 189.0% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 20,611 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Strategic Income ETF by 196.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 31,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 20,598 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Strategic Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in First Trust Strategic Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Strategic Income ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FDIV opened at $47.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.40 and its 200 day moving average is $45.31. First Trust Strategic Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.26 and a fifty-two week high of $51.80.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%.

