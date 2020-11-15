Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $78,000 Position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its stake in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 41.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNK. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Cinemark by 233.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Cinemark by 434.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Cinemark during the first quarter worth $85,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Cinemark by 93.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 3,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CNK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.17.

Shares of CNK stock opened at $13.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.25 and a 200-day moving average of $12.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $5.71 and a one year high of $35.74.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $35.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.60 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 25.51% and a negative return on equity of 27.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 95.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -4.63 EPS for the current year.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 10, 2020, it operated 548 theatres with 6,082 screens in 41 states of the United States, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as 13 other Latin American countries. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

