Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases Shares of 700 Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 700 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the 3rd quarter valued at $263,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in Best Buy by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 9,168 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Best Buy by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,267 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Best Buy by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,878 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Best Buy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 20,862 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.09.

Best Buy stock opened at $114.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.10 and a fifty-two week high of $124.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.62.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 48.82%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 250,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total transaction of $28,912,713.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 436,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.30, for a total transaction of $50,729,943.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 764,547 shares of company stock valued at $88,371,377. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

