Prospera Financial Services Inc Trims Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,547,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,463,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,772,849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999,170 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 43,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,980,000 after purchasing an additional 6,551 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $566.43 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $328.13 and a 52 week high of $664.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $60.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $577.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $592.10.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.52 by ($1.16). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.67 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 28.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on REGN. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $745.00 to $737.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $650.00 to $653.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $609.00 to $602.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $615.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $628.52.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.54, for a total value of $54,854.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,323 shares in the company, valued at $14,987,758.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.18, for a total value of $617,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 111,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,897,037.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,667 shares of company stock worth $78,396,863 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

