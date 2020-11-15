Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires New Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2020

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XMMO. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 957,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,011,000 after purchasing an additional 237,144 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,857,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 93,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XMMO opened at $71.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.24 and its 200 day moving average is $63.10. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $39.36 and a 12 month high of $76.16.

