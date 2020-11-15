Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys New Shares in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cerner during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Cerner during the third quarter worth $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cerner by 151.5% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cerner during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Cerner during the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

CERN opened at $75.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.25 and a 200 day moving average of $70.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.29. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.08 and a fifty-two week high of $80.90.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. Equities research analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Cerner in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cerner in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

In related news, EVP John Peterzalek sold 1,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $143,196.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

