Prospera Financial Services Inc Takes Position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 60.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 851.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 69.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. 85.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $113.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.88. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.11 and a 1-year high of $144.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.14.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.22. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 10.93%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on THG shares. ValuEngine cut shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.20.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation, as well as management and professional liability, marine, general liability, specialty industrial and commercial property, mono-line general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.