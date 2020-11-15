Prospera Financial Services Inc Invests $81,000 in IQ Hedge Market Neutral Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QMN)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of IQ Hedge Market Neutral Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QMN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned about 0.50% of IQ Hedge Market Neutral Tracker ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of IQ Hedge Market Neutral Tracker ETF by 1,303.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 57,986 shares during the period.

Shares of QMN opened at $27.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.53. IQ Hedge Market Neutral Tracker ETF has a twelve month low of $23.78 and a twelve month high of $28.77.

