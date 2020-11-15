Prospera Financial Services Inc Invests $84,000 in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 7,558.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.71.

RCKT stock opened at $31.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.14 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 12.35, a current ratio of 12.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.36. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $34.00.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). Equities analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction, and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

