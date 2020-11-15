Prospera Financial Services Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,760 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 8,522 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Halliburton by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,972,094 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $23,764,000 after buying an additional 13,372 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in Halliburton by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 149,027 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 8,798 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,201,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in Halliburton by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 19,294 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Shares of HAL stock opened at $14.33 on Friday. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $25.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.51 and its 200 day moving average is $13.18. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.88, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.52%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HAL. Bank of America upgraded Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Cowen increased their price target on Halliburton from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Halliburton from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Halliburton from $11.75 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.24.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.