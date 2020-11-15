Prospera Financial Services Inc Invests $83,000 in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 263.5% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000.

SCHC stock opened at $34.91 on Friday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $20.34 and a one year high of $35.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.03.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

